UPDATE 1-Shire wins EU approval for Lexington facility

LONDON Feb 22 Shire said the
European drugs regulator had given the go-ahead for it to make
VPRIV, a Gaucher disease drug, at its new facility in Lexington,
MA, a move that will help relieve a global shortage of treatment
for the rare disease.
Enzyme replacement therapy for the genetic disorder has been
in short supply in recent years because of production problems
at Shire's competitor Genzyme, now owned by Sanofi.
Shire said the new facility would enable it to increase the
global supply of VPRIV, and free up capacity to produce more
Replagal, a medicine for Fabry disease, at its Alewife facility,
also in Massachusetts.
The Lexington site has also been inspected by the FDA, and
Shire expects approval from the U.S. regulator early this year.