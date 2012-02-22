UPDATE 1-Shire wins EU approval for Lexington facility

LONDON Feb 22 Shire said the European drugs regulator had given the go-ahead for it to make VPRIV, a Gaucher disease drug, at its new facility in Lexington, MA, a move that will help relieve a global shortage of treatment for the rare disease.

Enzyme replacement therapy for the genetic disorder has been in short supply in recent years because of production problems at Shire's competitor Genzyme, now owned by Sanofi.

Shire said the new facility would enable it to increase the global supply of VPRIV, and free up capacity to produce more Replagal, a medicine for Fabry disease, at its Alewife facility, also in Massachusetts.

The Lexington site has also been inspected by the FDA, and Shire expects approval from the U.S. regulator early this year.