Shire's ADHD drug Vyvanse succeeds in binge eating trial

LONDON Nov 5 Pharmaceutical group Shire PLC said Vyvanse, its amphetamine-based drug prescribed to U.S. students to control ADHD, had also been successful in treating binge eating disorder (BED) in a trial.

Shares in the London-listed firm rose to a all-time high on Tuesday after it said the drug was superior to a placebo in reducing the number of binge-eating days per week in two randomised late-stage trials.

It said it would submit an application to the U.S. drugs regulator, the FDA, for the approval of the drug for binge eating disorder after the results of the tests, which were completed earlier than expected.

Shire's chief executive Flemming Ornskov, who joined the company earlier this year, said he was extremely pleased with the results.

"BED is a condition for which there is no currently approved pharmacologic treatment and yet there is significant unmet patient need, as was demonstrated with the faster than expected enrollment of participants in our clinical trial program," he said.

Shire said it would present the efficacy and safety data from both studies at a major scientific meeting next year, and it expected to file for FDA approval by the third quarter of 2014.

BED, which has been recognised as a psychiatric disorder in the United States, affects 2.8 percent of U.S. adults in their lifetimes, Shire said, and it is characterised by recurring episodes of binge eating, feeling out of control while binging, and feeling guilt and shame afterward.

Share in Shire hit a high of 2,892 pence in early trade on Tuesday. They were up 1.7 percent at 2,868 pence at 0807 GMT, topping the FTSE 100 index.