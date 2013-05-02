Shire delivers Q1 earnings beat on strong product sales

BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
LONDON May 2 British pharmaceutical firm Shire beat expectations with a 10 percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Thursday after a strong performance from its drugs that treat hyperactivity.
In the first set of results with new chief executive Flemming Ornskov at the helm, Shire posted non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $1.63, beating analyst forecasts of $1.59.
Revenue of $1,162 million was down 1 percent, falling short of the $1,221 million the market expected, as growth in product sales was offset by lower royalties, particularly for hyperactivity drug Adderall XR from Impax Laboratories Inc .
As well as treatments for hyperactivity, London-listed Shire focuses on niche rare disease areas.
The company said it was confident it would deliver earnings growth in line with market expectations for the full year.
