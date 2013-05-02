版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 19:17 BJT

Shire delivers Q1 earnings beat on strong product sales

LONDON May 2 British pharmaceutical firm Shire beat expectations with a 10 percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Thursday after a strong performance from its drugs that treat hyperactivity.

In the first set of results with new chief executive Flemming Ornskov at the helm, Shire posted non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $1.63, beating analyst forecasts of $1.59.

Revenue of $1,162 million was down 1 percent, falling short of the $1,221 million the market expected, as growth in product sales was offset by lower royalties, particularly for hyperactivity drug Adderall XR from Impax Laboratories Inc .

As well as treatments for hyperactivity, London-listed Shire focuses on niche rare disease areas.

The company said it was confident it would deliver earnings growth in line with market expectations for the full year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐