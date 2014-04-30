Shire says new dry-eye drug fails to meet trial goal

LONDON, April 30 Drugmaker Shire said on
Wednesday that its Lifitegrast treatment for adults with dry eye
disease failed to meet one of two goals in a late-stage trial,
the same result it saw in trial results in December.
The drug met one goal for patient-reported symptoms of dry
eye compared with placebo, the company said, but did not meet
the second target based on signs of corneal staining.
Lifitegrast - a potential competitor for Allergan's
Restasis, which is expected to have sales of around $900 million
this year - is viewed as a key new product for Shire as it seeks
to diversify its product line-up.
