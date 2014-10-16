版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 16日 星期四 12:55 BJT

AbbVie recommends stockholders to reject Shire deal

Oct 16 U.S. pharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc recommended stockholders to vote against its $55 billion takeover of Shire Plc in the wake of a U.S. government move to curb "inversion" deals that allow companies to escape high U.S. taxes by reincorporating abroad.

"The agreed upon valuation is no longer supported as a result of the changes to the tax rules and we did not believe it was in the best interests of our stockholders to proceed," AbbVie Chief Executive Richard Gonzalez said in a statement.

Chicago-based AbbVie had previously been eager to buy Shire, partly due to the opportunity to reduce its U.S. tax bill by moving its tax base to Britain. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐