U.S. law firm says investigating AbbVie over collapsed Shire deal

LONDON Oct 29 U.S. law firm Gardy & Notis, a
shareholder rights advocate, said on Wednesday it was
investigating AbbVie and its officers over statements
made in connection with the drugmaker's failed move to buy
Dublin-based Shire.
Gardy & Notis said it was asking investors to get in touch
if they had lost money after buying Shire American Depository
Receipts between June 20 and Oct. 14.
AbbVie Chief Executive Richard Gonzalez told investors in
July that expected tax benefits were "not the primary rationale"
for the combination but, in reality, the law firm said tax was a
critical factor.
The U.S. firm ditched the planned $55 billion takeover after
the U.S. government announced a change in treatment of so-called
tax inversions, sending Shire shares into a tailspin.
