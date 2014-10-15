UPDATE 6-AbbVie cools on $55 bln Shire deal after U.S. tax changes

* AbbVie says it is reconsidering backing for deal
* Shire shares down 23 percent
* AbbVie board to meet on Oct. 20
* Deal was partly motivated by tax benefits
* Shire urges AbbVie to stick to original plan
(Adds analyst comment, Shire waiving 3-day notification, adds
NEW YORK to dateline)
By Paul Sandle and Ransdell Pierson
LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 15 U.S. pharmaceutical
company AbbVie said it was reconsidering its $55
billion takeover of Shire in the wake of U.S. government
moves to curb deals designed to cut taxes, wiping as much as $13
billion off the London-listed firm's stock price.
Chicago-based AbbVie said late on Tuesday it was responding
to the U.S. proposals which aim to make it harder for American
firms to shift their tax bases out of the country and into lower
cost jurisdictions in Europe.
AbbVie's move for Shire, a leader in drugs to treat
attention deficit disorder and rare diseases, was announced in
July amid a spate of similar takeover deals in the
pharmaceutical sector.
It proposed creating a new U.S.-listed holding company with
a tax domicile in Britain, which applies low tax rates to patent
income and has passed laws that make it easy for companies to
shift profits into tax havens.
The news hammered shares in Shire, sending them down 23
percent, to where they were before the deal talks emerged in
June.
Shares in larger rival AstraZeneca, which had
rebuffed a $118 billion takeover bid from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer
Inc, fell 2.9 percent.
AbbVie said its board will meet on Monday to consider the
impact of the U.S. Department of Treasury's proposed unilateral
changes to tax regulations announced last month, and to also
consider whether to withdraw or modify its recommendation on the
Shire deal.
Shire urged AbbVie to push ahead, pointing out that the U.S.
drugmaker might have to pay a breakup fee of $1.64 billion were
it to renege on its recommendation for the deal to shareholders.
"The board of Shire believes that AbbVie should proceed with
the recommended offer on the agreed terms," Shire said in a
statement. And the British drugmaker waived a requirement that
AbbVie give it three business days' notice before holding the
board meeting.
AbbVie's second thoughts on the deal surprised Shire
investors, coming just weeks after AbbVie chief executive
Richard Gonzalez, in the wake of the Treasury proposals, told
employees of both companies he was "more energized than ever"
about the transaction.
Moreover, tax advisers had said the Treasury measures were
unlikely to significantly impact most inversion deals.
By domiciling the combined group in Britain, AbbVie would be
able to cut its 22 percent tax rate to about 13 percent for the
new company. Besides the tax advantage, Gonzalez said AbbVie was
attracted to Shire's portfolio of lucrative drugs to treat rare
diseases and other medicines in development.
Buying Shire would also reduce AbbVie's reliance on
arthritis treatment Humira, the world's top selling medicine,
whose $13 billion in annual sales accounts for more than 60
percent of company revenue. Although Humira's U.S. patent lapses
in 2016, AbbVie hopes it will take years for rivals to develop
generic formulations.
POLITICAL HEAT
The number of tax-inversion deals, particularly in
healthcare, have surged in the past year, putting pressure on
the Obama administration to clamp down on corporate deals aimed
at lowering tax bills.
The U.S. Treasury proposed changes to tax regulations that
would limit tax inversion, including a prohibition on
"hopscotch" loans, which allow U.S. companies to access foreign
cash without paying tax in the United States.
Cenkos analyst Navid Malik said AbbVie, by calling for the
board meeting, could be playing "hardball" to win better deal
terms.
"They could have put this out to try and get Shire back to
the table to potentially renegotiate, but I don't think that
will happen," he said.
AbbVie, by walking away from Shire, would run the risk of
finding itself a takeover target by a foreign acquirer with a
cost-cutting bent, such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
, said Sanford Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal.
BMO Capital Markets analyst Alex Arfaei maintained his
"Outperform" rating on AbbVie, saying it could shrug off the
hefty breakup fee if positive trends for the company are seen
this year - including the launch of a hepatitis C drug and
favorable data from trials of potential blockbuster treatments
for endometriosis and cancer.
Pfizer abandoned its bid for AstraZeneca in May after its
offer was rejected but, under UK takeover rules, can make
another run at its British rival in late November.
Many analysts have speculated Pfizer might indeed
re-approach AstraZeneca with a higher bid, in hopes of locating
the combined company in tax-friendlier Britain.
But Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan late on Tuesday said
AbbVie's reconsideration of the Shire deal, presumably motivated
in part by potential U.S. roadblocks for tax inversions, could
dampen Pfizer's interest in AstraZeneca.
HEDGE FUNDS BURNT
Some of the world's top hedge fund managers, who had been
building up "long" positions betting on future share price gains
at Shire due to AbbVie's bid interest, faced getting burnt by
AbbVie's decision.
Data from Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) showed
that no fund had a major "short" position of more than 0.5
percent that marked a bet on Shire's shares falling in future.
"We just don't know what's happened," said one hedge fund
manager, who declined to be named.
(Writing by Kate Holton; Additional reporting by Sarah Young,
Anjuli Davies and Sudip Kar Gupta; Editing by Anna Willard,
Giles Elgood and Gunna Dickson)