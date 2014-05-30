Shire considering bid for NPS Pharmaceuticals - FT

LONDON May 30 London-listed drugmaker Shire
is considering a bid for New Jersey-based NPS
Pharmaceuticals, FT Alphaville reported on Friday
citing sources.
Shire has been working with advisers and held internal
discussions about a potential cash offer for NPS, a rare disease
specialist, valuing the business at just over $4 billion, the
Financial Times blog said.
Shares in Nasdaq-listed NPS were trading 15.5 percent higher
at 1500 GMT giving the company a market capitalisation of $2.92
billion. Shares in Shire were trading down 1.4 percent.
