Shire director pay resolution just scrapes though at general meet

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Shire Plc won just enough support for its director remuneration report at the drugmaker's annual general meeting on Thursday.
Shire said 50.55 percent of its shareholders at the meeting in Dublin voted to approve the resolution.
The vote follows shareholder concerns over executive pay at blue-chip companies such as HSBC Plc, Anglo American Plc and BP Plc.
Shire, which is in the process of buying Baxalta Inc , said it acknowledged the vote and has engaged extensively with its major shareholders. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.