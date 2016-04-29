Shire earnings rise on strong Vyvanse demand

LONDON, April 29 Strong demand for hyperactivity
treatment Vyvanse helped lift first-quarter earnings 12 percent
at Shire, the London-listed drugmaker that is buying
U.S. rare diseases firm Baxalta for $32 billion.
Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.19 on revenue up
17 percent to $1.71 billion compared with analysts' consensus
forecasts of $3.05 and $1.69 billion, respectively, the company
said on Friday.
"Shire is off to a strong start in 2016," said CEO Flemming
Ornskov.
Shire said the proposed combination with Baxalta was on
track with shareholder votes set for May 27 and deal closure
expected in early June 2016.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)