Shire upgrades Baxalta cost savings after Q2 earnings beat

LONDON Aug 2 Drugmaker Shire upgraded
its guidance for 2016 on Tuesday, after it hiked the predicted
cost saving target for its $32 billion acquisition of rare
disease drugs specialist Baxalta and soundly beat forecasts for
the second-quarter.
The company said it now expected to deliver synergies from
the deal of more than $700 million in three years, a significant
rise on its $500 million it had previously forecast ahead of it
closing in June.
Shire, which makes drugs to treat hyperactivity as well as
rare diseases, reported second-quarter revenue of $2.43 billion
and non-GAAP EPS per ADS, its preferred earnings measure, of
$3.38, beating analyst forecasts of $2.23 billion and $3.12,
respectively.
