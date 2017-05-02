Shire delivers first-quarter beat with 14 pct rise in earnings

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
LONDON May 2 Shire, the pharma group that bought haemophilia specialist Baxalta last year, reported a better-than-expected 14 percent rise in first-quarter earnings, helped by higher sales of rare disease drugs and demand for its new dry eye medicine.
The London-listed firm reported non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of $3.63, beating analyst forecasts of $3.27, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Product sales, which were boosted by the Baxalta deal, rose 110 percent to $3.4 billion.
The company reiterated its full-year forecast given in February for product sales to rise to $14.5-14.8 billion this year and earnings per share to increase to $14.60-$15.20.
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.