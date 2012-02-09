UPDATE 1-Shire beats forecasts with strong Q4 earnings

* Q4 revenue $1,142 million (consensus $1,127 mln

* Q4 non-GAAP EPS-ads $1.51 (consensus $1.38

* Expect 2012 to be a year of good earnings growth

LONDON, Feb 9 Pharmaceutical company Shire posted a 47 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings and forecast continued growth in 2012, reflecting demand from U.S. students for hyperactivity drugs and increased production of expensive medicines for rare diseases.

The company, whose growth leaves larger rivals standing, posted non-GAAP earnings per American depository share of $1.51, on revenue up 23 percent to $1,142 million, soundly beating forecasts.

Prescriptions for ADHD drugs in the United States rose around 11 percent in the fourth quarter -- the fastest rate in 2011, according to Credit Suisse analysts.

Shire said on Thursday its Vyvanse and Intuniv ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity) drugs were growing faster than the market.

It wants to extend its Vyvanse franchise to Europe this year.

Shire has captured market share in biological drugs for the rare Gaucher's and Fabry's diseases as rival Genzyme struggled to recover from contamination at one of its plants in 2009.

Genzyme, now owned by Sanofi, last month won approval to produce Fabry medicine Fabrazyme at a new plant, and it aims to start restoring supplies in Europe and the United States in the first quarter.

But Shire is also increasing its manufacturing capacity, and its new Lexington, MA facility is being validated by regulators, which will allow it ramp up production of its Gaucher's medicine VPRIV.

It has also submitted Replagal, its competing Fabry's medicine, for approved in the United States, which would allow it to start charging patients receiving free supplies.

The group, which aspires to grow its top line at the mid-teens rate between 2010 and 2015, said it was still forecasting good revnue growth in 2012, coupled with good earnings growth.

