Shire to buy rare disease specialist ViroPharma for $4.2 bln

LONDON Nov 11 London-listed pharmaceutical Shire said on Monday it had agreed to buy ViroPharma for about $4.2 billion to create a leading force in treatments for rare diseases.

Shire said it would pay $50 a share for ViroPharma, a 27 percent premium on Friday's closing price, for the company that makes Cinryze for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema.

