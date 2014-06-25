U.S. court backs Shire in patent fight over Vyvanse drug

BRIEF-Chevron announces sale of wholly-owned Bangladesh units
* Entered into an agreement to sell shares of its wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries operating in Bangladesh to Himalaya Energy Co. Ltd
LONDON, June 25 Shire, which is seeking to defend itself after receiving a $46 billion approach from U.S. group AbbVie, said on Wednesday a U.S. court had endorsed its patents on top-selling hyperactivity drug Vyvanse.
The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey granted Shire's summary judgment motion in a lawsuit involving five generic drug producers, holding that patent claims protecting its medicine were both infringed and valid.
The decision means generics companies Actavis, Amneal, Mylan, Roxane and Novartis's Sandoz unit cannot launch until Shire's patent cover ends in 2023, unless they win the case at appeal, the London-listed company said. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Holton)
FRANKFURT, April 24 The table below details the building plans of Germany's power plant operators based on information gathered by industry association BDEW and presented at the annual Hanover industrial fair on Monday. BDEW, which mainly represents power-generating utilities, said 55 units representing around 25,332 megawatts (MW) of capacity could be built in theory. But at the moment, BDEW members have cast doubts on plans for many units due to the largely unprofitable
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, April 24 Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) announced a takeover of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS on Monday, adding more than 200 planes to its fleet.