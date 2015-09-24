U.S. appeals court upholds Shire's patents on hyperactivity drug

| Sept 24
Sept 24 A U.S. appeals court has upheld
drugmaker Shire's patents for its top-selling drug
Vyvanse, blocking five generic drug makers from launching
cheaper versions of the drug to treat attention deficit
hyperactivity before 2023.
The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday
rejected the generic manufacturers' claims that Shire's patents
were invalid, leaving in place a ruling from a New Jersey
federal court last year.
The generic drugmakers - Amneal, Mylan, Allergan's
Actavis unit, Novartis's Sandoz unit and Roxane
Laboratories, which Hikma Pharmaceuticals recently agreed
to acquire from Boehringer Ingelheim - had all sought U.S. Food
and Drug Administration approval for generic versions of
Vyvanse. That prompted Shire to file a series of lawsuits in
2011 and 2012.
In June 2014, Shire won summary judgment in the U.S.
District Court for the District of New Jersey that its 16
patents on the drug were valid and would be infringed by the
planned generics, prompting the generic drugmakers to appeal.
"We are extremely pleased that the Federal Circuit affirmed
the District Court's ruling that the patents are valid, which
further confirms that Shire has strong patents protecting
Vyvanse," said Mark Enyedy, Shire's interim general counsel, in
a press release.
Representatives of Roxane and Amneal declined to comment.
The other generic drugmakers did not immediately return requests
for comment.
Vyvanse is approved by the FDA to treat ADHD and binge
eating disorder. The drug brought Shire $841.6 million in
revenue in the first half of 2015, about 28 percent of its total
revenue.
The case is Shire LLC et al v. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC et
al, U.S. Court of Appeals, Federal Circuit, No. 2014-1736.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Frances
Kerry)