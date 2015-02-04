版本:
中国
2015年 2月 4日

BRIEF-S H L Telemedicine unit wins 8-year contract with Barmer GEK

Feb 4 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :

* Subsidiary wins 8-year contract valued at 16 million euros ($18 million) to 20 million euros with health insurance company Barmer GEK in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8717 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

