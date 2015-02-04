BRIEF-S H L Telemedicine unit wins 8-year contract with Barmer GEK

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on on Jan 23
ZURICH, Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
Feb 4 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :
* Subsidiary wins 8-year contract valued at 16 million euros ($18 million) to 20 million euros with health insurance company Barmer GEK in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8717 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection firm SGS on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.
* Says launches new cobas m 511 analyser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)