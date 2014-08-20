BRIEF-S H L Telemedicine Q2 revenue increased 39.2% to USD 10.3 million

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Aug 20 S H L Telemedicine Ltd : * Says reports second quarter 2014 financial results * Says Q2 revenue increased 39.2% to USD 10.3 million (USD 7.4 million in Q2
2013) * Says Q2 net profit of USD 0.1 million * Says Q2 EBITDA of USD 1.7 million (16.5% of revenues) with EBIT of USD 0.2
million * Sees 2014 revenue guidance of over 30% growth year-over-year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.