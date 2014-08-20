BRIEF-S H L Telemedicine Q2 revenue increased 39.2% to USD 10.3 million

Aug 20 S H L Telemedicine Ltd : * Says reports second quarter 2014 financial results * Says Q2 revenue increased 39.2% to USD 10.3 million (USD 7.4 million in Q2

2013) * Says Q2 net profit of USD 0.1 million * Says Q2 EBITDA of USD 1.7 million (16.5% of revenues) with EBIT of USD 0.2

million * Sees 2014 revenue guidance of over 30% growth year-over-year