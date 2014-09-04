版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 4日 星期四 20:15 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Shoe Carnival Q2 earnings per share $0.13 (Sept 3)

(Corrects last bullet in Sept 3 item to show guidance was for second-half of 2014, not for full-year 2014) Sept 3 Shoe Carnival Inc : * Reports second quarter 2014 results * Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.51 * Q2 earnings per share $0.13 * Q2 same store sales fell 2.1 percent * Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 sales $222.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $225.1 million * Sees Q3 sales $247 million to $252 million * Says expects comparable store sales of down 1.0 percent to a 1.0 percent gain in Q3 * Sees second-half fiscal 2014 net sales in the range of $462 to $471 million with comparable store sales in the range of flat to a 2.0 percent gain * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
