CORRECTED-BRIEF-Shoe Carnival Q2 earnings per share $0.13 (Sept 3)

(Corrects last bullet in Sept 3 item to show guidance was for
second-half of 2014, not for full-year 2014)
Sept 3 Shoe Carnival Inc :
* Reports second quarter 2014 results
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.51
* Q2 earnings per share $0.13
* Q2 same store sales fell 2.1 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $222.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $225.1 million
* Sees Q3 sales $247 million to $252 million
* Says expects comparable store sales of down 1.0 percent to a
1.0 percent gain in Q3
* Sees second-half fiscal 2014 net sales in the range of $462
to $471 million with comparable store sales in the range of flat
to a 2.0 percent gain
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage