Canada's Shopify launches new wireless card reader

April 20 Canadian e-commerce software maker
Shopify Inc said on Thursday it had launched a new
wireless card reader in the United States.
The rates charged will be about 2.4 percent per swipe, and
the device will compete with the likes of Jack Dorsey-led Square
Inc's card reader, which costs merchants at least 2.75
percent per swipe.
Shopify said the card reader supports iOS and Android
operating systems and will support Visa, MasterCard
and American Express cards, among others.
Shopify's card reader will be sold for $29 at Shopify
hardware stores. Square's wireless card reader retails at $49.
