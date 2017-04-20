UPDATE 1-Canada's Shopify launches new wireless card reader

(Adds details)
April 20 Canadian e-commerce software maker
Shopify Inc said on Thursday it had launched a new
wireless card reader in the United States.
The rates charged will be about 2.4 percent per swipe, and
the device will compete with the likes of Jack Dorsey-led Square
Inc's card reader, which costs merchants at least 2.75
percent per swipe.
Shopify said the card reader will work with iOS and Android
operating systems and support Visa, MasterCard and
American Express cards, among others.
New customers, and existing merchants not yet using the
company's point-of-sale systems can get the reader for free.
Merchants who own a Shopify point-of-sale system will have
to pay $29 for the reader, the company said. Square, which also
makes wireless card readers, sells it for $49.
Shopify's card reader will be available online on the
company's website.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)