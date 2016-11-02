E-commerce company Shopify posts bigger Q3 loss on higher costs

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Shopify Inc , a Canadian maker of software that helps retailers set up and manage online stores, reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 87.5 percent.
The company's net loss widened to $9.1 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.7 million a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the net loss attributable to shareholders increased to 11 cents from 6 cents.
Ottawa-based Shopify, which went public in May last year, said revenue rose 88.6 percent to $99.6 million. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
