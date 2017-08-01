FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Shopify's 2nd-qtr loss widens
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美国发布朝鲜旅行禁令 9月1日生效
时事要闻
美国发布朝鲜旅行禁令 9月1日生效
美国克利夫兰联储总裁支持FED收紧政策的决心 即便通胀趋弱
国际财经
美国克利夫兰联储总裁支持FED收紧政策的决心 即便通胀趋弱
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 上午11点08分 / 2 天前

Shopify's 2nd-qtr loss widens

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc , on Tuesday reported a bigger quarterly loss compared to a year earlier as it spent more on acquiring new merchants.

The company's net loss widened to $14 million or 15 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $8.4 million or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue surged to $151.7 million from $86.6 million.

Ottawa-based Shopify is growing rapidly but is not yet profitable, as it focuses on investments to garner market share in the burgeoning market for online commerce. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bangalore and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below