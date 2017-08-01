FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Shopify posts smaller-than-expected 2nd-qtr loss
2017年8月1日 / 中午11点43分 / 2 天内

UPDATE 1-Shopify posts smaller-than-expected 2nd-qtr loss

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds shares, details on forecast, background)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Shopify Inc, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday, as the company signed up more merchants to its e-commerce platform.

Shopify's New York-listed shares rose nearly 6 percent to $97.70 in premarket trading after the company also forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations.

Merchants use Shopify's software to design, set up and manage their stores across sales channels including the web, mobile devices, social media and brick-and-mortar outlets.

The Ottawa-based company is growing rapidly but is not yet profitable, as it focuses on investments to gain market share in the burgeoning e-commerce industry.

Shopify's revenue soared 75 percent to $151.7 million in the second quarter ended June 30, but operating costs jumped 83 percent to $102.7 million.

Shopify's net loss widened to $14 million or 15 cents per share, from $8.4 million or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Shopify lost 1 cent per share, smaller than analysts' average expectation of 7 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company forecast revenue of $164 million to $166 million for the third quarter ending September. Analysts were expecting $156.6 million. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bangalore and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

