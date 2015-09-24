Shopify partners with U.S. Postal Service to woo more retailers

TORONTO, Sept 24 Shopify Inc announced a tie-up with the U.S. Postal Service on Thursday, making it more attractive for smaller U.S. retailers to use its software to power their e-commerce sites.

The arrangement provides participating merchants with discounts of up to 60 percent off the postal service's retail rates and allow them to schedule free pickups, the Ottawa-based company said.

"We expect to expand these benefits to merchants in other geographies with additional shipping providers over time," Louis Kearns, Shopify's head of product and merchant solutions said in a statement.

Shopify, which went public this year and is valued at more than $2.5 billion, already works with more than 175,000 retailers in more than 100 countries.

Shares of Shopify soared last week after it was named the preferred partner of online retailer Amazon.com Inc.

The e-commerce site made Shopify the go-to company for smaller vendors that want to sell products on Amazon.com and need to integrate their inventory and payment systems with those of the retailer's.

($1 = 1.3389 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)