UPDATE 1-Shoppers Drug names new CEO

Oct 3 Shoppers Drug Mart Corp , Canada's biggest drugstore chain, said Domenic Pilla has been appointed its president and chief executive, effective Nov. 1.

Shoppers Drug was without a permanent CEO since Jurgen Schreiber left in February. David Williams was the interim CEO.

Pilla was most recently president of McKesson Canada, the Canadian unit of pharmaceutical wholesaler McKesson Corp .

Shares of Ontario-based Shoppers Drug closed at C$40.14 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)