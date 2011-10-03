UPDATE 1-Shoppers Drug names new CEO

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Names Domenic Pilla as president and CEO
* Appoints Pilla as a director
Oct 3 Shoppers Drug Mart Corp , Canada's biggest drugstore chain, said Domenic Pilla has been appointed its president and chief executive, effective Nov. 1.
Shoppers Drug was without a permanent CEO since Jurgen Schreiber left in February. David Williams was the interim CEO.
Pilla was most recently president of McKesson Canada, the Canadian unit of pharmaceutical wholesaler McKesson Corp .
Shares of Ontario-based Shoppers Drug closed at C$40.14 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.