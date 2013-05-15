Shoppers Drug Mart sells C$500 mln notes in 2 parts - term sheet

May 15 Shoppers Drug Mart Corp on
Wednesday sold C$500 million ($490 million) of senior unsecured
medium-term notes in two parts, according to a term sheet seen
by Reuters.
The sale included C$225 million ($221 million) of notes due
May 24, 2016. The 2.01 percent notes were priced at 99.980 to
yield 2.017 percent, or 79.7 basis points over the Canadian
government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
It also included C$275 million ($270 million) of notes due
May 24, 2018. The 2.36 percent notes were priced at 99.962 to
yield 2.368 percent, or 94.8 basis points over the Canadian
government benchmark.
The joint book-running managers on the sale were the
investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova
Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Toronto-Dominion
Bank.