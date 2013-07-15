版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 15日 星期一 22:12 BJT

Canada's Competition Bureau to review Loblaw's bid for Shoppers

TORONTO, July 15 Canada's Competition Bureau said on Monday it will review Loblaw's proposed C$12.4 billion ($11.9 billion) acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart , and that it was difficult to say how long the review would take.

The watchdog's mandate allows it to block deals that would likely result in a substantial lessening of competition.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐