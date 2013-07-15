版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 15日 星期一 21:33 BJT

BRIEF-Shares in Shoppers Drug Mart jump 27 pct after Loblaws bid

TORONTO, July 15 * Shares in Shoppers Drug Mart Corp jump 27 percent at open in Toronto

after Loblaws bid * Shares in Loblaw Companies Ltd rise 7 percent to C$51 after announcing

bid for Shoppers Drug Mart
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐