2013年 4月 25日

Shoppers Drug Mart posts higher revenue

April 25 Shoppers Drug Mart Corp, Canada's biggest pharmacy chain, reported higher revenue, driven by an increase in sales of items such as over-the-counter drugs, cosmetics and food.

Total sales in the first-quarter rose 4 percent to C$2.49 billion ($2.42 billion).

Same-store sales, an important measure for retailers, rose 2.5 percent.

