UPDATE 3-Shoppers Drug Mart adjusted profit, sales rise

* Q2 adj EPS C$0.71 vs C$0.68 year earlier
* Sales rise 2.6 percent to C$2.46 bln
* Same-stores sales up 2.2 percent
* Stock rises almost 1 percent
July 19 Shoppers Drug Mart Corp,
Canada's largest pharmacy chain, said on Thursday its second
quarter edged higher after excluding a charge for store
closures, as solid sales growth outweighed higher operating
costs.
The company said regulatory changes could affect its results
in the second half, dragging on prescription profit.
Total sales rose 2.6 percent to C$2.46 billion ($2.43
billion) in the quarter, while sales at established stores, a
key measure for retailers, rose 2.2 percent.
In recent quarters several provinces, including Ontario and
Quebec, have cut prices for prescription drugs and put pressure
on sales and margins at Shoppers and other Canadian pharmacy
players like Jean Coutu Group Inc.
"We've seen, just in the last short period if time, many
additional provinces launching additional reform that did not
impact us in the first half of the year," said Chief Executive
Domenic Pilla on a conference call.
In a note to clients, RBC Capital Markets analyst Irene
Nattel said regulatory reform is a "new normal," as governments
look to cut their prescription spending.
"Investors must recognize that regulatory reform will
continue to be a fact of life in this space. But as the leading
network in Canada, (Shoppers) is well positioned to partner with
government to help improve efficiency of spend in this space,"
she said.
Pilla said Shoppers was stepping up acquisitions. In May,
the company said it had agreed to buy 22 pharmacies from TSX
Venture-listed Paragon Pharmacies Limited.
"There are a number of other decent-sized acquisition deals
that are in the pipeline," he said, adding that some would close
in the current quarter.
Front-of-store sales, which include over-the-counter
medication, cosmetics and food, rose 3.4 percent, and pharmacy
sales were 0.8 percent higher.
Operating costs rose 5.0 percent excluding the Murale
charge, in part because of labor costs and other expenses
related to "network growth and expansion initiatives."
The company took a C$5 million pre-tax charge as it closed
two of the eight stores under its Murale banner. The stores,
launched in 2008, sell makeup, perfume and skin care products.
For the quarter ended June 16 net income slipped to C$146
million, or 70 Canadian cents a share, from C$148 million, or 68
Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Excluding the Murale charge, adjusted net earnings edged up
to C$149 million, or 71 Canadian cents a share.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 70 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$2.46 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Shoppers Drug Mart closed up 1.0 percent at
C$43.07 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.