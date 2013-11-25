REFILE-Black Friday warriors share their best attack plans

By Mitch Lipka
Nov 25 When Aimee Brittain's team hits the
stores in a commando-like fashion on Thanksgiving night in
search of Black Friday deals, they'll stand out from the crowd
in their matching "very bright blue" shirts. They'll scatter
when they hit the store, and the shirts will help them see each
other quickly.
It's different for the Goldman sisters. Stephanie Goldman, a
Cliffside Park, New Jersey, public relations executive, and her
sisters Nadine Kleinman of Highland Park, New Jersey, and
Valerie Goldman of Washington, D.C., travel in a pack, flooding
one zone at a time.
The strategy, honed when Stephanie was a young teen, has
helped them score priority bargains, like the time they got $900
worth of clothes from Ann Taylor for about $100. They
went that Black Friday to an outlet store, already full of
discounted items, hit the clearance rack, where prices were
further reduced, then tacked on the credit-card application
discount.
This year, Black Friday starts earlier than ever, with some
retailers, including Wal-Mart, opening early on
Thanksgiving evening. About 140 million people were expected to
shop over the four-day weekend, according to the National Retail
Federation.
Goldman, Brittain and other warriors who will prowl for
deals on the busiest of shopping days took time from their
mission planning to share war stories and tips to those who want
to spend less and get more on the day after Thanksgiving. Here
are their tips and tales:
SET YOUR STRATEGY
A Black Friday neophyte will shop without a plan. The
veteran shopper knows where to go and when, what to buy, and how
much to pay.
Goldman and her sisters start months ahead. Over calls and
emails, they analyze sales flyers and figure out where the best
deals are on the items they want to buy. Many flyers have been
available for weeks - Macy's and Toys R Us for example -
collected on sites such as BlackFriday.com.
Brittain, 35, who lives near Atlanta, starts later, but
plans to a more extreme degree. A week before Thanksgiving, she
and her pack - family and friends including her cousin, her
grandmother and an aunt - will pore over the circulars and craft
plans right down to the amount of space available in their cars
to cart away their booty.
USE THE BUDDY SYSTEM
Brittain's crew take teamwork seriously. They hit a specific
store and go to multiple departments at once, keeping each other
on speed-dial to discuss items they have spotted or if someone
needs a helping hand. "We call it divide and conquer. It's
battle. It's war," she says.
The strategy has paid off handsomely, says Brittain, who
writes the prettyfrugaldiva.com blog. "All my kitchen supplies
have been purchased at Black Friday sales, and I haven't paid
more than $5 for them."
That includes a blender, mixer, coffee maker and electric
can opener.
The Goldman clan travels as a pack, Stephanie says, allowing
honest assessments about clothing choices and whether the price
is really a bargain. Once they're on the move, they will shop
for eight to 14 hours.
Even if you can't field a team, shop with a wingman.
Christina Wojciechowski, 37, of Orchard Park, New York, goes
with one partner, either her brother or sister-in-law. When she
heads out late Thanksgiving night, it is not only comforting to
have someone you know with you, she says, but you can help each
other find what you're looking for.
THE FIRST (PRICE) CUT IS THE DEEPEST
Lining up typically starts on Thanksgiving night, when the
first wave of stores get ready to open. This presents the
toughest decision: Where do you start?
That first location has to be worth the investment of time,
but not at the expense of other deals. Wojciechowski heads out
about 10 p.m. and usually goes to a store that sells clothing.
The lines at the electronics stores, where they sell a
handful of deeply discounted items like a $1,000 55-inch
flat-screen TV for $500 and a $400 laptop for $178, are likely
to be considerably longer. And at the electronics store, the
front of the line probably sacrificed Thanksgiving dinner to get
there - Best Buy will open at 6 pm on the holiday this
year.
Even the best deal isn't worth the stress of spending hours
waiting in line for a store to open, says Wojciechowski. Instead
she pops into drugstores like CVS and Rite Aid
on Black Friday because they typically offer deals on small
electronics and toys and usually aren't crowded.
PACK SUPPLIES
Being on email lists, Facebook fan pages for retailers and
checking on deal sites will offer clues on added bonuses and
could provide access to special coupons or unadvertised deals.
Bring your lists, loyalty cards, and coupons. Load up your
smartphone with coupon-offering apps like CouponSherpa or
RetailMeNot, or apps for stores where you will shop. You'll be
able to check for last-minute deals while you're in the field.
And don't forget fuel. David Bakke, an editor at the
personal finance site MoneyCrashers.com, brings juice and energy
bars to avoid stopping as he goes from store to store.
FAILURE IS NOT AN OPTION
Going for a big-ticket item involves risk, since the
competition is intense. But Jen Smialek, 32, a Boston-based
freelance writer and web designer, has learned many stores have
consolation prizes. The deals might not be as good, she says,
but could be nearly the same.
Smialek says the key is talking to a store employee about
the "extra" inventory that will be wheeled out during the day to
take the place of the cleaned-out doorbuster deals. Or talk a
manager into giving you a sale price on a similar item.
You have nothing to lose by asking, and Smialek says it has
been a winning proposition for her. She recalls going after a TV
deal with a nearly $1,000 markdown.
"I was able to get her to reduce the price of the TV I had,
to match the doorbuster sale. No fuss, no muss, in and out of
the store in 30 minutes with what I came for at the price I
wanted."