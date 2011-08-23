Shoprite to open 74 new stores by June next year

JOHANNESBURG Aug 23 Shoprite , Africa's biggest grocery retailer, plans to open 74 new stores by June next year as competition in the sector increases, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

"In the face of increased competition from international players... We will be in the room and try to even succeed in maintaining these growth rates," Whitey Basson, Shoprite CEO said at the company's result presentation.

South African retailers are gearing up to take on the world's biggest retailer Walmart , which took a 51 percent stake in Massmart and said it would expand the local retailer's food retailing business. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, writing by Olivia Kumwenda)