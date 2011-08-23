Shoprite to open 74 new stores by June next year

UPDATE 1-PSA Group referred to French prosecutors over diesel emissions
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 23 Shoprite , Africa's biggest grocery retailer, plans to open 74 new stores by June next year as competition in the sector increases, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday.
"In the face of increased competition from international players... We will be in the room and try to even succeed in maintaining these growth rates," Whitey Basson, Shoprite CEO said at the company's result presentation.
South African retailers are gearing up to take on the world's biggest retailer Walmart , which took a 51 percent stake in Massmart and said it would expand the local retailer's food retailing business. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, writing by Olivia Kumwenda)
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kT2SkE] Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 A Sanderson Farms Inc shareholder proposal requesting the third-largest U.S. poultry producer phase out the use of medically important antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention failed to pass on Thursday, its backers said.