2014年 11月 17日

Mitel withdraws its $574 million bid for ShoreTel

TORONTO Nov 17 Canadian telecom services provider Mitel Networks Corp said on Monday it has withdrawn its bid to buy smaller U.S. peer ShoreTel Inc , after ShoreTel refused to engage in any talks regarding a potential transaction.

Earlier this month, Mitel had raised its bid for ShoreTel by some $34 million to about $574 million, in an attempt to spur ShoreTel into discussions. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
