Mitel raises offer for ShoreTel to $574 mln

Nov 10 Canadian telecommunications provider Mitel Networks Corp raised its offer for smaller U.S. peer ShoreTel Inc, after ShoreTel did not accept its earlier offer.

Mitel raised its offer to $8.50 per share in cash and stock from its previous offer of $8.10 per share in cash, representing a 3.7 percent premium to ShoreTel's closing price on Friday.

The revised offer values ShoreTel at about $574 million. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
