Mitel raises offer for ShoreTel to $574 mln

BRIEF-Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
* Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
Nov 10 Canadian telecommunications provider Mitel Networks Corp raised its offer for smaller U.S. peer ShoreTel Inc, after ShoreTel did not accept its earlier offer.
Mitel raised its offer to $8.50 per share in cash and stock from its previous offer of $8.10 per share in cash, representing a 3.7 percent premium to ShoreTel's closing price on Friday.
The revised offer values ShoreTel at about $574 million. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
April 17 IRobot, the maker of the popular Roomba robotic vacuum, brought a string of lawsuits on Monday accusing rivals including The Hoover Co and Black & Decker Corp of using its patented technology without permission.
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017