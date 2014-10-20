Mitel Networks makes $540 mln offer for Shoretel

Oct 20 Mitel Networks Corp , a provider of internet phone and video-conferencing services, said it offered to buy smaller peer Shoretel Inc for about $540 million.

The company said Shoretel had rejected an earlier proposal and refused to engage with Mitel.

The cash offer of $8.10 per share represents a 24 percent premium to Shoretel's closing price on Friday. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)