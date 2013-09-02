版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 3日 星期二 02:38 BJT

Shougang Hierro Peru declares force majeure because of strike

LIMA, Sept 2 Iron miner Shougang Hierro Peru , a unit of China's Shougang Group, declared force majeure on its shipments on Monday because of an ongoing strike that has halted output, the company's general manager Raul Vera told Reuters.

The firm reported 6.8 million tonnes of output last year.
