UPDATE 1-Shougang Peru iron ore workers to strike Thursday -union

* Labor ministry must approve strike
* About 1,400 workers would be affected
LIMA Aug 12 Workers at Shougang Hierro Peru
, a unit of China's Shougang Group, have agreed to
strike starting on Thursday to press for better wages and
working conditions, a union leader said on Monday.
The union has filed relevant paperwork with authorities and
is only waiting for permission to hold the strike from the labor
ministry, union leader Julio Ortiz told Reuters.
Ortiz said despite months of negotiations, the company has
not agreed to wage hikes and has not been paying into a pension
fund for workers.
The company was unavailable for comment.
Some 1,400 workers at the iron ore mine in the southern
region of Ica would be part of the strike, Ortiz said.
Shougang is the only iron ore producer in Peru, a top global
exporter of copper, gold, silver and other metals.