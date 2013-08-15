Shougang Peru iron ore workers start strike - union

LIMA Aug 15 Workers at Shougang Hierro Peru , an affiliate of China's Shougang Group, started an indefinite strike on Thursday to press for better wages and work conditions, a union leader said.

The union received permission to hold the strike from the labor ministry, union leader Julio Ortiz told Reuters on Thursday.

Shougang is the only iron ore producer in Peru, a top global exporter of copper, gold, silver and other metals.