China's Shuanghui said to buy Smithfield Foods for about $5bln in cash

HONG KONG May 29 China's Shuanghui Group has
agreed to buy Smithfield Foods for around $5 billion in
cash, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Privately owned Shuanghui plans to fund the acquisition
using debt, the person added, using both Chinese and foreign
bank funding.
China is the world's biggest producer and consumer of pork
and the third-largest market for U.S. pork. In recent months, a
series of food safety scandals have dented consumer confidence.
The rationale for the deal, which will require U.S. federal
review, is for Shuanghui to import Smithfield's pork into China,
the person said.
The market capitalization of Virginia-based Smithfield is
$3.6 billion, and the company has around $2.2 billion in debt.