UPDATE 4-China's appetite for pork spurs $4.7 bln Smithfield deal

By Denny Thomas and Olivia Oran
HONG KONG/NEW YORK May 29 China's Shuanghui
International plans to buy Smithfield Foods Inc for $4.7
billion to feed a growing Chinese appetite for U.S. pork, but
the proposed takeover of the world's No. 1 producer has stirred
concern in the United States.
The transaction, announced on Wednesday, would rank as the
largest Chinese takeover of a U.S. company, with an enterprise
value of $7.1 billion, including debt assumption.
As it stands. the deal is the biggest Chinese play for a
U.S. company since CNOOC Ltd offered to buy Unocal for about $18
billion in 2005. The state-controlled energy company later
withdrew that bid under U.S. political pressure.
Like similar foreign transactions, the Smithfield deal will
face the scrutiny of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the
United States, or CFIUS, a government panel that assesses
national security risks.
And at least one member of Congress said the deal raised
alarms about food safety, noting Shuanghui was forced to recall
tainted pork in the past.
"I have deep doubts about whether this merger best serves
American consumers and urge federal regulators to put their
concerns first," U.S. Representative Rose DeLauro, a Democrat
from Connecticut, said in a statement.
Shuanghui is already majority shareholder of Henan Shuanghui
Investment & Development Co, China's largest meat
processor. It would join forces with a company that has a
worldwide herd of 1.09 million sows, according to industry data
compiled by Successful Farming magazine.
The CFIUS review process comes at a time of sour relations
between the United States and China over cross-border deals. In
the latest irritant, a $20.1 billion bid by Japan's SoftBank
Corp to control U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp has
fanned fears of Chinese cyber-attacks against the United States.
BIG PREMIUM
Shuanghui offered $34 a share for Smithfield, a 31 percent
premium to its closing stock price on Tuesday. The Chinese
company will assume $2.4 billion of Smithfield's debt.
Shares of Smithfield, founded in 1936 as a single
meat-packing plant in Smithfield, Virginia, rose as high as
$33.96 on Wednesday.
It is still possible that counterbids could emerge.
Smithfield was in talks with two parties about a potential
bid before the takeover by Shaunghui was announced, according to
a source familiar with the matter. Bloomberg earlier reported
Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods and Brazil's JBS SA had been
preparing to bid for Smithfield when Shuanghui struck its deal,
Neither CP Foods or JBS could be reached for comment.
Smithfield has 30 days to continue talks with the two
parties, but cannot solicit bids from others, the source said.
If Smithfield decides to take an offer from either company, it
will pay a lower-than-average, break-up fee under the terms of
the agreement, the source added.
PROMISE OF NO DISPLACEMENTS
Aiming to dispel any concern over major displacements,
Shuanghui has promised no closures or relocations of
Smithfield's operations and to keep current management,
including Chief Executive Officer Larry Pope, in place.
In the town of Smithfield, which the local visitors bureau
describes as rich in "hams, history and hospitality," officials
said they were shocked by the news.
"It was a total shock to us," said Smithfield Mayor T.
Carter Williams, who noted that his wife has worked for the
company for a decade. "Right now, I don't think anybody here
knows what's going to happen...the people in China say nothing
is going to change. We would hope so."
The agreement comes after Continental Grain Co, Smithfield's
largest shareholder with a 5.8 percent stake, agitated for
change, including a call to break up the company. Continental,
could not be reached to comment on Shuanghui's proposal.
Pope said in a conference call with analysts that the
company had been attempting to strike a deal with Shuanghui
since 2009, long before Continental started its campaign.
"The Asian market is huge opportunity for us as a company,"
Pope said. "We just haven't been able to put something together
until today."
Brian Bradshaw, a pig producer with operations in Illinois
and Indiana who has sold hogs to Smithfield and its competitors,
said the combination would boost U.S. pork exports. Still, he
said he was worried about a foreign company owning Smithfield.
"Long term, I think it's not good to have foreign ownership,
but that's just the American part of me," he said. "I just think
this is a move by China to make sure their population is going
to get fed in a cheaper manner."
The agreement highlights China's growing appetite for
protein-rich food, particularly pork, the leading animal protein
consumed there. As its middle class expands, the country is
relying on foreign producers to keep pace with demand.
FOOD SCANDALS
Demand for U.S. meat in China has risen tenfold over the
past decade, fueled in part by a series of embarrassing food
safety scandals, from rat meat passed off as pork to thousands
of pig carcasses floating on a river. Public anxiety over cases
of fake or toxic food often spreads quickly.
Shuanghui itself became embroiled in a scandal over tainted
meat two years ago, when it was forced to recall its Shineway
brand meat products from store shelves on fear that some of it
contained a banned feed additive called clenbuterol.
In that respect, the Smithfield deal may help quell Chinese
concerns over the use of ractopamine, a similar additive
commonly used by U.S. hog producers to bulk up animals with
muscle instead of fat, without increasing the amount of feed.
Smithfield has been trying to stop using ractopamine, which
has been banned in China and Russia, an effort that could
enhance its appeal as an exporter.
Privately owned Shuanghui will finance the transaction
through a combination of cash, rollover of existing Smithfield
debt and debt financing produced by Morgan Stanley and a
syndicate of banks. Both boards have approved the deal.
Barclays is the financial adviser to Smithfield and
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and McGuireWoods LLP are legal
counsel. Morgan Stanley is financial adviser to Shuanghui and
Paul Hastings LLP and Troutman Sanders LLP are legal counsel.