UPDATE 2-Banks said to lend China's Shuanghui $7 bln for Smithfield deal

By Stephen Aldred and Kane Wu
HONG KONG May 31 Bank of China and Morgan
Stanley have combined to provide $7 billion of loans to finance
Shuanghui International's record deal to buy U.S. pork producer
Smithfield Foods, people familiar with the matter said
on Friday.
The total value of the Chinese company's record agreement
was $7.1 billion, including net debt, according to the deal's
announcement on Wednesday. But the two companies did not offer
details on how Shuanghui financed the deal.
According to the people familiar with the matter, Bank of
China has provided up to $4 billion in financing to Shuanghui,
in a five-year term loan, and will syndicate the facility.
Morgan Stanley is adding $3 billion in a term loan as well,
they said, and will also sell down the amount.
The $7 billion of financing will go to the $4.9 billion in
cash that Shuanghui agreed to pay Smithfield, with rest going to
refinancing Smithfield's debt.
Smithfield has $3.45 billion in gross debt outstanding,
which includes corporate and high yield debt, Thomson Reuters
data show. The company has around $1 billion in cash and short
term investments, the data show.
Morgan Stanley and Bank of China declined to comment on the
loan deals. Morgan Stanley also advised Shuanghui on its bid.
The deal will face scrutiny by the Committee on Foreign
Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a government panel that
assesses national security risks. At least one member of
Congress said the deal raised alarms about food safety.
If successful, the agreement would mark China's biggest
purchase of a U.S. company. It also highlights the country's
growing appetite for foods such as pork as its middle class
expands, making China more reliant on foreign producers.
Shuanghui International, which controls Henan Shuanghui
Investment & Development Co, China's largest meat
processor, would be joining forces with a company that has a
global herd of 1.09 million sows, according to Successful
Farming magazine, and which raises close to 16 million hogs a
year.
Demand for U.S. meat in China has risen 10-fold over the
past decade, fuelled in part by a series of food safety scandals
- from rat meat passed off as pork to thousands of pig carcasses
floating down a river. Public anxiety over cases of fake or
toxic food often spreads quickly.
Shuanghui International is an offshore entity registered in
Hong Kong, and is 5.2 percent invested by Goldman Sachs' main
investing arm and 33.7 percent-held by funds associated with
China-focused private equity firm CDH. Another Chinese private
equity firm New Horizon Capital holds 4.2 percent, and Singapore
sovereign wealth fund Temasek 2.8 percent.