Missouri legislation may help Chinese Smithfield buy

| June 10
June 10 Last-minute legislative maneuvers in
Missouri may remove one potential legal obstacle to Shuanghui
International Holdings' proposed $4.7 billion purchase of
Smithfield Foods Inc, which would be China's largest
purchase to date of a U.S. company.
Smithfield's lawyers and officials with the state Attorney
General's office are monitoring a pair of bills that could open
the door for non-U.S. businesses to own up to a total of 1
percent of the state's agricultural lands - or about 300,000
acres of farmland, an area the size of New York City.
Missouri's Agriculture Department would need to approve such
land sales. The bills have passed both houses of the legislature
and are awaiting the governor's signatures.
Missouri and at least seven other U.S. states - Iowa,
Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and
Wisconsin - have oft-overlooked laws that prohibit foreign
ownership of agricultural land.
The decades-old statutes are virtually untested and some
foreign farmland owners work around them by shifting their
property into majority-U.S. owned subsidiaries. Nevertheless,
the laws loom as a potential complication to the proposed merger
of the biggest pork producers in China and the United States.
State representative Casey Guernsey, chairman of the
Missouri House agri-business committee, was the House handler of
the two Senate bills that aimed to change the state's foreign
farmland ownership rules.
His committee added language that opened foreign ownership
from zero to a total of one half of one percent. Guernsey
himself then amended the total allowable foreign ownership to
one percent, legislative records show.
Senate Bills 9 and 342 were passed by the legislature on the
last day of its session - less than two weeks before the
Smithfield deal was announced on May 29. Smithfield does not
disclose specifics of its property holdings, but Missouri court
filings show that it does own some agricultural land through a
subsidiary.
Guernsey, whose rural county in northern Missouri has
Smithfield and its pork-producing subsidiaries as the largest
taxpayers, said work on the amendments began last year in
response to foreign interests who already effectively hold about
91,000 acres out of the state's estimated 29.1 million farmland
acres and wanted the laws changed.
Guernsey said the current law is not stopping purchases by
foreign buyers and that the bills would add a new layer of
accountability by requiring state Department of Agriculture
approvals for such sales.
Smithfield and Shuanghui declined comment for this story.
The legislative effort was not connected to Smithfield, said
Guernsey. Smithfield was his largest campaign contributor in the
2012 election cycle with $3,000 in donations, according to
followthemoney.org, a campaign finance database.
The bills were sent to Governor Jay Nixon's desk on May 22
and he has until July 14 to act.
Smithfield gave more money to Nixon than to any other
Missouri candidate, with total donations of $32,500 during the
2012 election cycle, but the company was not among his top 20
contributors, according to followthemoney.org.
Nixon's press officer did not respond to requests for
comment.
A spokesman for Missouri's current Attorney General Chris
Koster, a Democrat, said Koster is following progress of the
bills and would not comment further.
Guernsey said news of the Smithfield-Shuanghui deal caught
him by surprise, but Smithfield officials convinced him not to
worry and that they believed pork production in Missouri would
grow by 20 percent or more after the takeover, he said.
Guernsey said Smithfield officials also told him that they
expected to comply with Missouri's foreign farmland ownership
law regardless of what happened with the new legislation.
"With a lot of big groups, anybody who has enough money can
hire enough lawyers and get their way," Guernsey said. "We've
seen a lot of these companies find ways around these laws. At
least now, the rules are more clear."