Missouri governor veto of farmland bills could hamper Smithfield sale to China

| July 2
July 2 Missouri Governor Jay Nixon vetoed two
bills on Tuesday that would have would have cleared the way for
foreign ownership of farmland and potentially eliminated
obstacles to Smithfield Foods Inc's planned $4.7 billion
purchase by a Chinese company.
Missouri and at least seven other U.S. states including
Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota
and Wisconsin, have often-overlooked laws that prohibit foreign
ownership of agricultural land.
Nixon vetoed state Senate Bill 9, which contained a
provision that would have struck down the existing ban on
foreign ownership of agricultural land in the state.
The provision had been inserted as an amendment to the
larger omnibus agriculture bill after it had already been
rejected by a legislative committee, and despite opposition from
leading agricultural groups, Nixon's office said in a statement.
"Not only was this provision inserted into the bill without
a public hearing, it was done so after the provision was
rejected by at least one legislative committee on agriculture,
as well as publicly opposed by leading Missouri agricultural
groups," Nixon said.
The governor also vetoed Senate Bill 342, which also would
have allowed foreign ownership of farmland.
The decades-old statutes are virtually untested and some
foreign farmland owners work around them by shifting their
property into majority-U.S. owned subsidiaries.
The laws loom as potential complications to the proposed
acquisition of Smithfield, the world's largest pork processor,
by Shuanghui International Holdings, China's leading pork
producer. The deal, valued at $7.1 billion including debt, would
be the biggest takeover of a U.S. company by a Chinese company.
Shuanghui declined comment through a spokesman. Smithfield
representatives did not immediately respond to requests for
comment on Tuesday.
Missouri lawmakers have the option of undoing Nixon's action
when they meet in September for an annual veto override session,
an assembly librarian said.
Reuters reported in June that Missouri Senate Bills 9 and
342 were passed by the legislature on the last day of its
session, less than two weeks before the Smithfield deal was
announced on May 29.
Smithfield does not disclose specifics of its property
holdings, but Missouri court filings showed that it owns some
agricultural land through a subsidiary.