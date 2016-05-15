Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal Q1 profit quadruples

JERUSALEM May 15 Shufersal, Israel's
largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday its profit quadrupled
in the first quarter, boosted by higher sales and cost-cutting
measures.
Shufersal posted net profit of 53 million shekels ($14
million) in the January-March period, up from 13 million a year
earlier.
Revenue grew 0.8 percent to 2.9 billion shekels.
It noted that its results came despite the lack of heavy
shopping ahead of the Passover holiday, which fell in April this
year but in March in 2015.
Same store sales in the quarter rose 3.6 percent, although
they were up 7.8 percent excluding the influence of Passover.
Shufersal is controlled by holding company Discount
Investment Corp.
($1 = 3.7799 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)