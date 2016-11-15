Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal Q3 profit, revenue up

JERUSALEM, Nov 15 (Reuters) -
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain,
said on Tuesday net profit and revenue were up in the third
quarter, boosted by strong online sales and continued promotion
of its private label products.
* The company posted net profit of 51 million shekels ($13
million), up from 47 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue
rose to 3.1 billion shekels from 3 billion shekels.
* The company said it launched a "Shufersal Baby" brand of
baby formula in partnership with U.S. drug company Perrigo
.
* Same store sales in the quarter rose 3.3 percent.
* Shufersal is controlled by holding company Discount
Investment Corp.
* ($1 = 3.8455 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)