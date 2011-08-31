UPDATE 1-Shuffle Master Q3 beats estimates

Japan power trading set to surge again from April -official
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
* Q3 EPS $0.17 vs est $0.15
* Rev $58.3 mln vs est $58.2 mln (Follows alerts)
Aug 31 Casino-games maker Shuffle Master Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results, as higher selling prices boost gross margins.
Third-quarter net income rose to $9.1 million, or 17 cents a share, from $5.8 million, or 11 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $58.3 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 15 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $58.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gross margin improved to 62 percent in the quarter from 61 percent in the year-ago period.
Shares of the company were up slightly at $8.93 after the bell. They closed at $8.86 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday due to pressure from a stronger yen ahead of a meeting this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 A senior Chinese insurance regulator warned against the industry's reckless overseas investment, saying some insurers behaved recklessly when it came to offshore acquisitions, the official Securities Times reported on Thursday.