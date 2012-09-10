Shuffle Master 3rd-qtr results miss on higher costs

Sept 10 Casino-games maker Shuffle Master Inc's quarterly profit and revenue missed analysts' estimates on higher costs, sending its shares down 8 percent in extended trading.

Profit rose to $10.4 million, or 18 cents per share, during May-July from $9.1 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Las Vegas-based company's revenue rose 9 percent to $63.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $67.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Costs rose about 10 percent to $50 million.

The stock fell to $14.15 after closing at $15.43 on Friday on the Nasdaq.