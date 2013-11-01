版本:
BRIEF-Shunfeng wins bid to acquire main China unit of Suntech

Nov 1 Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd

* Says wins bid for acquisition, reorganisation of Wuxi Suntech, Suntech Power's main China unit

* Shunfeng Photovoltaic says aggregate consideration for acquisition is 3 billion yuan ($493 million)

* Shunfeng says trading of its shares to resume on Nov 4

* Shunfeng says Jiangsu Shunfeng to guarantee the payment of $25 million by Wuxi Suntech to Wuxi Guolian, the investment arm of the local government

